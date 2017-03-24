General favours more aggressive approach in Somalia

WASHINGTON — The commander of U.S. Africa Command says he would like to be granted more authority to battle al-Qaida-linked militants in Somalia.

Marine Gen. Thomas Waldhauser told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday that it would be "very helpful" to be given more flexibility in combatting al-Shabab militants, both directly and through local partner forces.

He said this would allow him to deliver airstrikes in a more timely way.

The Associated Press has previously reported that recommendations for such expanded authorities have been sent to the White House.