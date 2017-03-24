Albanian police detain Israeli man with suspicious device
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have detained an Israeli citizen who was found with a suspicious electronic device.
A statement Friday said the Israeli citizen, a 51 year-old-man identified as F.Y., was stopped at the Rinasi international Airport Mother Teresa before leaving the country. Police have sequestered his electronic device and cellphone.
The Israeli suspect is being questioned at the presence of a legal interpreter.
The experts are checking the electronic device to see if it has been used for wiretapping or other illegal actions.