Appeals court won't allow suit against Palestinian Authority

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court says the families of Jewish worshippers who were killed or wounded during a 2011 attack in the West Bank can't sue the Palestinian Authority for damages in U.S. courts.

The decision Friday upheld a lower court ruling to dismiss the case.

The attack by a Palestinian security guard killed Ben-Yosef Livnat, an Israeli citizen, and wounded Americans Yitzhak Safra and Natan Safra. The worshippers had come to pray at a site known as Joseph's Tomb without authorization.

The families sued under the federal Anti-terrorism Act, saying the shooting took place at the behest of the Palestinian Authority and was directed at the U.S.