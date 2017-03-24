News / World

Authorities files terror charges against Antwerp driver

A police inspector searches around a car, red on left, near the river in Antwerp, Belgium on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Belgian authorities tightened security Thursday in the port city of Antwerp after a Frenchman drove his car at high speed through a busy shopping area, forcing pedestrians to jump out of the way. (Marc De Roeck via AP)

A police inspector searches around a car, red on left, near the river in Antwerp, Belgium on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Belgian authorities tightened security Thursday in the port city of Antwerp after a Frenchman drove his car at high speed through a busy shopping area, forcing pedestrians to jump out of the way. (Marc De Roeck via AP)

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities have charged the Frenchman who drove his car at high speed through a busy shopping area in Antwerp with terror-related offences .

The Federal prosecutor's office said Friday that Mohamed R., 39, was charged with "attempted murder in a terror context," and infractions against the gun law.

After driving through the busy Meir shopping road on Thursday, he was arrested at the port docks. No one was injured.

In the car, authorities found knives, a shotgun and a gas can with an unknown liquid.

An official at the prosecutor's office said the suspect "was under the influence" but refused to elaborate whether it was drugs or alcohol.

Authorities immediately raised security in the centre of Antwerp.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular