Critics scoff at all-male photo of GOP health care talks
WASHINGTON — A lack of women in a photo of negotiations over the GOP health care bill that was tweeted out by
The photo shows Pence at the
Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray drew attention to the absence of women in the room by retweeting the photo and sarcastically adding, "A rare look inside the GOP's women's health caucus."
A repeal of a maternity care requirement is among the concessions the Freedom Caucus is demanding in exchange for support of the bill.