Critics scoff at all-male photo of GOP health care talks

WASHINGTON — A lack of women in a photo of negotiations over the GOP health care bill that was tweeted out by Vice-President Mike Pence is drawing criticism from Democrats.

The photo shows Pence at the centre of a conference table during negotiations with the House Freedom Caucus. About two dozen men can be seen in the photo and not a single woman.

Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray drew attention to the absence of women in the room by retweeting the photo and sarcastically adding, "A rare look inside the GOP's women's health caucus."