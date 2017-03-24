Death toll in Guatemala shelter fire rises to 41

GUATEMALA CITY — The death toll in a fire at a Guatemalan children's shelter has risen to 41 after another girl died of her injuries.

The attorney general's office said Friday the girl died after being transferred for treatment to a hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was one of nine girls transferred for treatment to hospitals in the United States.

Nineteen of the adolescents perished at the scene of the March 8 fire and 22 others have died at hospitals.

The fire began when mattresses were set ablaze during a protest by residents at the overcrowded youth shelter.