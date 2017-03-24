Even if 'Snooki' bill approved, university to pay speaker

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey's largest public university will still offer $35,000 to this year's commencement speaker even if Republican Gov. Chris Christie approves a bill capping what state colleges can pay speakers.

Lawmakers have sent Christie a measure inspired by former "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who was paid $32,000 in student fees for a 2011 speech at Rutgers University.

The bill would cap the amount of state money that can be spent on speakers at $10,000.

Rutgers spokeswoman Karen Smith says the university uses money from its contract with Coca-Cola to pay for commencement speakers.