Father seeks to clear name of Germanwings co-pilot Lubitz

BERLIN — The father of the Germanwings co-pilot who crashed his plane in the French Alps, killing everybody on board, is seeking to exonerate his son.

Guenter Lubitz is holding a news conference Friday at which he will present a report suggesting that investigators failed to examine all possible angles to the March 24, 2015, crash that killed 150 people.

The timing of the event, on the second anniversary of the disaster, has angered families of others who died.

German prosecutors believe Andreas Lubitz intentionally slammed the Airbus A320 from Barcelona to Duesseldorf into the ground, after locking the captain out of the cockpit.