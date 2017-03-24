French defence chief: Battle for Syria's Raqqa within days
PARIS — France's
Le Drian spoke on CNEWS television on Friday.
He says: "Today we can say that Raqqa is encircled and that the battle will begin in the coming days. It will be a very hard battle but it will be an essential battle."
As the coalition advances in its battle to retake the IS stronghold of Mosul in Iraq, the U.S. has been intensifying involvement in Syria's conflict ahead of the battle for Raqqa.