Judge in Virginia declines to block travel ban

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge in Virginia has ruled against a Muslim civil-rights group that sought to block the Trump administration's proposed travel ban.

At a hearing earlier this week, Judge Anthony Trenga questioned whether an injunction was necessary, given the fact that judges in Hawaii and Maryland have already blocked the vast majority of the executive order from taking effect.

The judge's decision, issued Friday in federal court in Alexandria, is even more sweeping in support of the administration. The 32-page ruling concludes that President Donald Trump is likely within his rights to temporarily ban immigration from six Muslim-majority countries and suspend the U.S. refugee program.