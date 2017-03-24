Man finds wife and 6-year-old son stabbed to death in home

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey man found his wife and 6-year-old son stabbed to death inside their home.

Burlington County Prosecutor Robert Bernardi said Friday that 38-year-old Sasikala Narra and son Anish Narra were both stabbed multiple times inside their home in Maple Shade, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Prosecutors in a release disputed some media reports that it was a hate crime connected to their Indian origin.

Police say the deaths are being investigated as homicides, but further information wasn't released.