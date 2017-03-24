Man pleads guilty in shooting inspired by false rumours
WASHINGTON — A man who police said was inspired by false internet
During a hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington, Edgar Maddison Welch pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of a firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors will drop a third charge, possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Authorities say Welch fired multiple shots inside the Comet Ping Pong restaurant Dec. 4, after driving from North Carolina to investigate a conspiracy theory about Democrats
The sentencing guidelines are 18 to 24 months for interstate transportation and 18 to 60 months for the assault charge. Sentencing was set for June 22.