Murder trial: Officer testifies about autistic boy's death

MARKSVILLE, La. — A Louisiana law enforcement officer has testified at his murder trial that he was trying to save a fellow officer when he opened fire on a car, killing a 6-year-old autistic boy and critically wounding his father.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2oe880h ) that Derrick Stafford cried Friday when a prosecutor showed him photographs of the slain child, Jeremy Mardis.

Stafford says he didn't know the boy was in the car when he fired and didn't see his father's hands in the air after a 2-mile car chase in Marksville in November 2015.

But he says he shot at the car because he feared the father, Christopher Few, was going to back up and hit another deputy city marshal with his vehicle.