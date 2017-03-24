Peacekeeping chief expects 3 mission to close by March 2018

The U.N. peacekeeping chief says he expects operations in Haiti, Ivory Coast and Liberia to end by March 2018, saving hundreds of millions of dollars.

Herve Ladsous told a farewell news conference Friday that a major U.N. review of the 16 peacekeeping missions — which cost nearly $8 billion a year — is currently under way. It was ordered by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Trump administration is conducting its own review. It is seeking to cut payments to the U.N. including over 28 per cent for peacekeeping. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has called reform of the far-flung operations a top priority.