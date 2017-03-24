Police: NYC man killed grandmother, left body on the street

NEW YORK — Authorities in New York City say a 32-year-old man killed his grandmother and left her body wrapped in a bed sheet on a Brooklyn street.

Police say 70-year-old Joyce Spears' body was also found wrapped in a carpet near her Crown Heights home around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. An emergency medical services crew pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators say a blood stained dumbbell and knife were found near the victim. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.