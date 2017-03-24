Russia: 6 militants, 6 soldiers killed in Chechen firefight

MOSCOW — Russian authorities say six suspected militants and six soldiers were killed during a firefight in the volatile North Caucasus region.

The National Anti-terrorism Committee said in a statement Friday that armed militants, including two with suicide belts, tried to break into a National Guard base in Chechnya in the early hours of the morning.

The National Guard, a powerful new security agency created last year by President Vladimir Putin, said in a statement that the attack took place in heavy fog.