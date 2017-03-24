Serbia says no to NATO on alliance's airstrikes anniversary

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's prime minister has pledged that the Balkan country will never join NATO or any other military alliance as Serbia marked the 18th anniversary of the start of NATO airstrikes that stopped a crackdown in Kosovo.

Aleksandar Vucic spoke on Friday at a railway bridge in southern Serbia where the Western military alliance's missiles struck a passenger train, killing at least 28 people.

Vucic says "we will never be part of the alliance which killed our children, nor of any other alliance."

Anti-NATO sentiments run high in Serbia since the 78-day bombing in 1999 over a bloody crackdown by Serbian forces against Kosovo Albanian separatists.