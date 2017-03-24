Suspected suicide bomber dies in blast near Dhaka airport

NEW DELHI — Bangladesh police say a man detonated a bomb near a police post on a busy road near Dhaka's airport, killing himself but causing no other injuries.

Airport Police Station officer Nure Azam Mia said the blast Friday evening appeared to have been a suicide attack. Authorities have yet to identify the man, described as being between 25 and 30 years old.

Police have cordoned off the area in front of the airport's main entrance.