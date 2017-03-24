Swiss find signs of spying linked to Turkish community

GENEVA — Swiss federal prosecutors say they have "concrete indications" pointing to alleged political espionage by people linked to the Turkish community in Switzerland.

Attorney General Michael Lauber's office says it opened a criminal investigation into suspicions of such spying on March 16, after having received permission from the federal government.

Under Swiss law, prosecution of political offences generally requires authorization by Switzerland's seven-member executive, the Federal Council, according to Lauber's office.

Friday's announcement comes a day after Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter told his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, that Swiss authorities would investigate any illegal intelligence activities in Switzerland.