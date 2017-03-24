Swiss find signs of spying linked to Turkish community
GENEVA — Swiss federal prosecutors say they have "concrete indications" pointing to alleged political espionage by people linked to the Turkish community in Switzerland.
Attorney General Michael Lauber's office says it opened a criminal investigation into suspicions of such spying on March 16, after having received permission from the federal government.
Under Swiss law, prosecution of political
Friday's announcement comes a day after Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter told his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, that Swiss authorities would investigate any illegal intelligence activities in Switzerland.
Turkish voters face a referendum next month on