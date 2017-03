Teen who tossed her newborn from window gets probation

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska 16-year-old who admitted throwing her newborn out a second-floor window has been sentenced to probation and sent to a group home for causing the baby's death.

The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nQ8P3V ) that a judge also told the girl Friday that she must undergo therapy, delete her Facebook account and perform community service.

The girl had pleaded guilty. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.

Police say she gave birth Sept. 30 at her mother's apartment in Omaha, Nebraska, tossed the child out the window, then told her mom.