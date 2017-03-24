The Latest: FBI seeks man in restaurant incendiary incident

PASADENA, Calif. — The Latest on the investigation into an incendiary device that was tossed into a crowded Southern California restaurant in February (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Police in Southern California have released surveillance video of a man being sought for questioning after someone threw a homemade incendiary device into a crowded restaurant last month.

Pasadena police and the FBI announced a $20,000 reward Friday for information in the case.

People scrambled to get out of the Cheesecake Factory restaurant but no one was injured in the Feb. 2 incident. Police have said the device made a loud bang and emitted smoke.

Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez says finding the man seen on video from a nearby supermarket will help investigators determine a motive in the case.

Deirdre Fike, the assistant director in charge of the FBI in Los Angeles says there's no evidence the incident was a terrorist act.

No arrests have been made.

___

7:50 a.m.

Pasadena police plan to discuss the investigation of an incident in which someone threw a homemade incendiary device into a Cheesecake Factory restaurant last month.

A city statement says law enforcement officials will announce a reward Friday, show security video of the suspect and ask for the public's help to solve the crime.