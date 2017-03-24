The Latest: Man sentenced in death of pregnant ex-girlfriend

HONOLULU — The Latest on the sentencing of man in the murder of his ex-girlfriend who disappeared while pregnant with his child. (all times local)

12:30 p.m.

A judge in Hawaii has sentenced a man to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the murder of his ex-girlfriend who disappeared while pregnant with his child.

Steven Capobianco was sentenced Friday.

A jury previously convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of Carly "Charli" Scott. She was five months pregnant when she disappeared in 2014.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rivera told jurors the multiple stab wounds in the abdomen area of Scott's skirt showed that Capobianco made her suffer.

11 a.m.

The father of a Hawaii woman who was killed while she was pregnant has been kicked out of a courtroom where the man convicted of her murder is being sentenced.

Steven Capobianco is facing sentencing Friday in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Carly "Charli" Scott.

Her father Robert Scott was addressing the court when he shouted at defence attorney Jon Apo, pointed a finger at him and said he should be ashamed.

That prompted the judge to have Robert Scott removed from the courtroom.

A jury convicted Capobianco of second-degree murder last year. Carly Scott was five months pregnant with his child when she disappeared in 2014.