The Latest: Polish premier to sign declaration at EU summit

ROME — The Latest on the upcoming European Union summit (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Poland's prime minister will sign the declaration from the weekend's European Union summit, saying it's a compromise acceptable to all.

The declaration from the EU's 60th anniversary summit in Rome is intended to show the group's unity and strength just days before Britain triggers a procedure to leave the 28-nation bloc.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, who heads a nationalist government critical of the EU, had been threatening that she wouldn't endorse the declaration. She had been concerned that the document would fail to address issues of prime concern for Warsaw, like EU unity, a common market equal to all, defence co-operation with NATO and strengthening of national parliaments.

Before leaving for the summit, Szydlo said that the text addresses them all and can be signed as a "compromise acceptable to all."

___

1 p.m.

Hurt by Britain's planned exit, European Union leaders are making a pilgrimage to Rome this weekend with the hope that a visit to the cradle of their project of unity can somehow rekindle the vigour of youth.

Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the signature of their bond, which started with six founding nations but steadily grew to 28. But the biggest setback in the EU's history looms next week when Britain officially triggers exit negotiations.

"Ever closer union" — long the EU's mantra — pointed toward a seamless continent and an economic and political juggernaut. Now others, besides Britain, are looking for more of a "living apart together" relationship.