Police asking iPhone users not to fall for 'Siri 108' prank

Police departments across the U.S. are asking iPhone users not to ask Siri about the number 108.

Far from being an innocent question, the three digits are India’s emergency services number and when an American iPhone user mentions it to Siri, the device calls 911. And thanks to some social media goofs, such calls have become increasingly common.

“Pranksters are telling iPhone users to say 108 to Siri,” reads a post on the Annapolis Police Department Facebook page. “This prank is already spreading among Annapolis teens and has the potential to tie up 911 phone systems…DON’T FALL FOR THIS PRANK.”

Apple engineers added the automatic number translation to Siri so users could easily contact local emergency services no matter what country they are in. But, like so many well-intentioned ideas, the company’s move was twisted and contorted once Twitter misfits got their hands on it.

A quick search of the social media site digs up a trove of emoji-laden posts urging people to probe Siri’s thoughts on 108 that began in early March.

“All iPhone users say 108 to Siri so she can tell you a joke,” reads one.

“Say 108 to Siri and thank me later,” presumes another.

Others took a more sinister approach, urging people to keep their eyes closed or put their device down so they miss the iPhone’s visual cue that it is calling 911.

Some clearer heads can be found among the crowd, however.

Calling emergency services lines for fits and giggles is potentially criminal act since it ties up resources that could be devoted to genuine emergencies instead.