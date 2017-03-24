Ukraine official says Russian agent killed Kremlin critic

MOSCOW — A senior Ukrainian official says the killer of Kremlin critic Denis Voronenko, who was gunned down in Kyiv , was a Russian agent.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, identified the man who shot Voronenko on Thursday as 28-year old Pavel Parshov and said he had been trained in Russia by Russian security services.

"He underwent a special course at a school for saboteurs," Gerashchenko wrote Friday in a Facebook post.

Voronenko, a former Russian lawmaker who became a vociferous critic of Moscow following his recent move to Ukraine, was shot dead near the entrance of an upscale hotel in the centre of the Ukrainian capital.