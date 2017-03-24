UN warns that destroying cultural heritage may be war crime

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the unlawful destruction of cultural heritage and warning the Islamic State extremist group, al-Qaida and other combatants that such attacks may constitute war crimes.

The resolution approved Friday expands previous measures which were limited to the illicit trafficking in looted cultural items to fund terrorism and focused primarily on Iraq and Syria where Islamic State extremists have destroyed ancient sites including Palmyra.

The newly adopted measure targets not only IS, al-Qaida and its affiliates but all parties to conflicts.