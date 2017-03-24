US drug trial delayed for Haitian politician, coup leader

MIAMI — A trial on U.S. drug trafficking charges has been delayed a month for a former Haitian coup leader and recent senator-elect in that country.

A Miami federal judge granted the delay Thursday for Guy Philippe, whose lawyer says she needs more time to go over prosecution evidence. The trial was reset from April 3 to May 1.

Philippe has pleaded not guilty to drug smuggling and money laundering conspiracy charges that carry a maximum life prison sentence.

Philippe led a 2004 uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. In November, he was elected to the Haitian Senate but was arrested and brought to the U.S. in January, four days before officially taking office.