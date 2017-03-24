US stocks mostly higher ahead of uncertain health care vote

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are mostly higher Friday as technology companies and banks climb. For most of this week investors have been waiting for answers about the fate of the Republican-backed American Health Care Act, which is scheduled to come up for a vote later Friday after it was delayed a day earlier. Stocks are on track for their biggest weekly loss of 2016.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index picked up 7 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,352 as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 22 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 20,679. The Nasdaq composite jumped 33 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 5,850. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 6 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 1,359.

TECH LEADS: Technology companies made the biggest gains on the market, continuing a strong run over the last few months. Chipmaker Micron Technology surged $2.31, or 8.7 per cent , to $28.78 after its second-quarter earnings were much better than analysts expected, and data storage company Western Digital jumped $2.96, or 3.9 per cent , to $79.15.

Banks moved higher as they continued a slow recovery from a four-day sell-off. Wells Fargo rose 65 cents, or 1.2 per cent , to $55.90 and Lincoln National gained 69 cents, or 1.1 per cent , to $64.51.

Also rising were utility companies and consumer-focused companies like Starbucks, Nike, and clothing company PVH.

HEALTH BILL HOLDUP: Stocks were higher for most of the day on Thursday, but the most of those gains dissipated after House Republicans postponed the health care vote because of a lack of support. Investors aren't overwhelmingly concerned about the health care proposal itself, but they wonder if a protracted debate or a failed bill would delay aspects of President Donald Trump's agenda that the market is excited about. Those include tax cuts, greater infrastructure spending, and cuts in regulations.

The legislation would provide tax credits for people buying their own insurance and would scale back the government's role in helping people afford coverage. It would likely leave more Americans uninsured and would make big changes to Medicaid, a joint federal-state health program for low-income Americans.

Health care investors appeared to be wagering that the bill will fail. Hospital operators rose, and so did insurers that do a lot of business with Medicaid. When the act was introduced, those stocks traded lower because investors were concerned hospitals would have to take in more patients who lack insurance and that insurers would get less money from Medicaid. The largest national health insurers were mixed Friday.

MAKING A SPLASH: SeaWorld Entertainment jumped after a big investment from China. SeaWorld said real estate holding company Zhonghong Zhuoye Group bought a 21 per cent stake from Blackstone Group. It said the Chinese firm paid $23 a share, and an executive will join SeaWorld's board. The stock has struggled in recent years because of controversy about the conditions of SeaWorld's killer whales, which hurt attendance. The stock gained $1.14, or 6.6 per cent , to $18.45 Friday.

FULL STOP: Video game retailer GameStop disclosed weaker-than-expected revenue as consumers cut back on shopping while they waited for companies to start introducing new game systems. GameStop's forecasts for this year fell far short of analyst forecasts. The company said it expects to earn between $3.10 to $3.40 per share in its current fiscal year, while FactSet says analysts expected $3.73 a share. The stock dropped $3.04, or 12.7 per cent ,t o $20.92.

NOT A PHOTO FINISH: Shoe store The Finish Line slumped after the company said it had to cut prices in the fourth quarter because consumers didn't like some of its products. Like many other retailers, it also faced generally tough business conditions. The company reported a loss thanks to impairment charges and it cut its annual profit outlook. The stock shed $2.80, or 17.5 per cent , to $13.26.

BONDS: Bond prices rose slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.41 per cent from 2.42 per cent .

ENERGY: U.S. crude oil futures rose 2 cents to $47.72 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 1 cent to $50.65 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar inched down to 111.05 yen from 111.07 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0804 from $1.0786.

OVERSEAS: In Germany, the DAX added 0.3 per cent and the French CAC 40 dropped 0.2 per cent and Britain's FTSE 100 index was little changed. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9 per cent following recent losses. The Kospi of South Korea dipped 0.2 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng reversed earlier losses to finish 0.1 per cent higher.

