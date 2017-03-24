WWII German pilot found in northern Denmark wreck identified

COPENHAGEN — A Danish newspaper says the pilot of a German World War II airplane that crashed into a northern Denmark swamp more than 70 years ago has been identified.

Daily Nordjyske said Friday that 19-year-old Hans Wunderlich, who crashed Oct. 10, 1944, has no next of kin and may be buried in a war cemetery in Denmark.

Nordjyske quoted a Berlin-based organization that keeps records of deceased German WWII soldiers.