WWII German pilot found in northern Denmark wreck identified
COPENHAGEN — A Danish newspaper says the pilot of a German World War II airplane that crashed into a northern Denmark swamp more than 70 years ago has been identified.
Daily Nordjyske said Friday that 19-year-old Hans Wunderlich, who crashed Oct. 10, 1944, has no next of kin and may be buried in a war cemetery in Denmark.
Nordjyske quoted a Berlin-based organization that keeps records of deceased German WWII soldiers.
Earlier this month, 14-year-old Daniel Rom Kristiansen was checking out a story about a Nazi Germany plane that had crashed some 250