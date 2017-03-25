13-year-old boy dies in fall from NY roof; 2nd teen injured
New York police say a 13-year-old boy was killed and another teenager was injured as they tried to hop along rooftops in Brooklyn and plunged about four stories to the ground.
The boys were found in the back of the building in Bushwick about 5:30 p.m. Friday. The 13-year-old had severe trauma to his head and body. His 15-year-old friend had pelvic injuries but was expected to live.
In January last year, a 15-year-old girl died after she tried to jump from one rooftop to another in Manhattan and fell five stories.