3 soldiers dead as armed men attack northern Mali army base
A
A
Share via Email
BAMAKO, Mali — Local officials in Mali say three soldiers have been killed and four others injured in an attack by armed men on a military post in the country's north.
One official said Saturday that Friday night's attack took place in the village of Almoustarat, about 150
Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared for their security.
The area where Almoustarat is located is frequented by drug traffickers and jihadist groups, notably al-Mourabitoun.
Islamic extremists took control of northern Mali in 2012. Though a French-led intervention drove them from strongholds in 2013, attacks continue.