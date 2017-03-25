American guilty of attacking Japanese tourist gets 22 years

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A western New York man found guilty of attacking a Japanese tourist in a Niagara Falls park has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Robert MacLeod was found guilty of robbery, sexual abuse and assault in January following the attack on Christmas night in 2015. The 45-year-old man was sentenced Friday and got the maximum sentence.

Prosecutors say MacLeod attacked Koyuki Nakahara in Niagara Falls State Park after she asked him for directions, when she was travelling with a Japanese tour group.

Nakahara testified that MacLeod punched her and molested her. The Associated Press generally doesn't identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse, but Nakahara has previously discussed her case publicly.