Dozens arrested in Kyrgyzstan protest over jailed dissident

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan — Supporters of a jailed former lawmaker tried to break through a police cordon outside the national security agency's headquarters in Kyrgyzstan's capital, but police turned them back with flash grenades. Dozens were arrested.

About 250 people had gathered Saturday in Bishkek, the Central Asian nation's capital, to demand the release of Sadyr Jarapov, who was arrested when trying to enter the country earlier in the day. It was not clear why he was arrested.

Japarov had lived the past few years in Cyprus after serving a prison sentence for organizing a 2013 protest that turned violent. The protest was connected to disputes over the Canadian-owned Kumtor gold mine that is one of the country's main industries.