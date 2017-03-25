Guam cathedral in receivership over $1.9 million debt

HAGATNA, Guam — A Guam cathedral is in financial trouble as it has collected $1.9 million in new debt over the past two and a half years, while collections have dropped dramatically.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2nUa2XZ ) that officials announced Friday that the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, in Hagatna, is now under an internal receivership in hopes of stabilizing the cathedral's finances.

The Archdiocese of Agana currently faces the possibility of paying at least $155 million in damages in 33 clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in local and federal court. The cases have not gone to trial and the church has not filed a response in any of the suits.