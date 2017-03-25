News / World

Public memorial service to honour Fisher and Reynolds

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter actresses will be honored at a public memorial on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the storied Hollywood Hills cemetery where both have been laid to rest. Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart in late December 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Stars and fans will gather Saturday for a public memorial to honour late actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

The ceremony honouring the lives of the mother-daughter duo will be held at the Hollywood Hills cemetery that is their final resting place. People will be granted attendance at the event on a first-come, first-served basis and it will also be live-streamed on www.debbiereynolds.com beginning at 1 p.m. Pacific.

The ceremony is expected to feature music by James Blunt and "Star Wars" composer John Williams.

Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart in late December. Fisher died several days after falling ill on an international flight, and Reynolds died of a stroke.

Stars including Meryl Streep, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry mourned the actresses at a private memorial in January.

