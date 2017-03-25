Public memorial service to honour Fisher and Reynolds
LOS ANGELES — Stars and fans will gather Saturday for a public memorial to
The ceremony
The ceremony is expected to feature music by James Blunt and "Star Wars" composer John Williams.
Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart in late December. Fisher died several days after falling ill on an international flight, and Reynolds died of a stroke.
Stars including Meryl Streep, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry mourned the actresses at a private memorial in January.
