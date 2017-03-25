Security, parking, garbage irk Ivanka Trump's DC neighbours
WASHINGTON — Residents of a posh Washington
"It has been a three-ring circus from the day that they've moved in," said Marietta Robinson, who lives across the street, speaking with The Associated Press. "They've completely ruined the
The house in the Kalorama
Residents of the enclave of four- and five-story townhomes and elegant single-family properties about 2 miles north of the White House are accustomed to VIP
Yet no one has raised the ire of the community like the Trumps. At a recent
Some in the
"Maybe some of the upset has to do with politics a little. I couldn't say for sure, but I know that people don't seem to be upset about Tillerson's situation. It's much less intrusive," said Ellen Goldstein, an elected
The Secret Service has sole responsibility under law for protecting the family, but
"There are more of them than I have ever seen," Robinson wrote in a letter to Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city officials. "Frequently several of them are milling outside of the house at all hours having conversations and staring meanly at anyone in view."
The letter — which also complained about parking, trash and noise — spurred the city government into action. On Friday morning, District transportation crews were outside the house, removing "No Parking" signs.
The department said no permits had been sought for parking exemptions or sidewalk closures on the street since Trump moved in. Yet vehicles associated with the Trump-Kushner house have been seen parking in the restricted areas for hours at a time, and barriers have been erected on the sidewalk in front of the house, forcing pedestrians to cross the street, next-door
Even without extra restrictions, street parking for non-residents is limited to two hours.
"The parking patrol on Tracy Place has always been ultra-vigilant," Robinson wrote to the mayor. "Suddenly, the parking enforcement has disappeared."
A Secret Service spokeswoman, Nicole Mainor, said agency officials met with
It's not clear whether Ivanka Trump is aware of any complaints, saying in a statement emailed Friday afternoon by an aide: "We love the
Christopher Chapin, president of the
"We are delighted to have political figures like the Obamas, the Kushners and the Tillersons living in our
Associated Press writer Catherine Lucey in Washington contributed to this report.
Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols.