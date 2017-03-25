Serbian PM to visit Putin ahead of April 2 presidential vote

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's populist prime minister says he will pay an official visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a trip apparently designed to boost his bid for the Serbian presidency.

The former ultranationalist now self-declared pro-EU reformer, Aleksandar Vucic, has been playing a balancing act between the West and Russia over the future of Serbia.

Serbian media said Saturday that Vucic hopes his visit to Moscow on Monday will finalize a deal with Putin over a delivery of six MiG-29 fighter jets ahead of the April 2 presidential vote in Serbia. Vucic hopes to win enough votes to avoid a runoff two weeks later.