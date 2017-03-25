Somalia's proposed new cabinet challenged by lawmakers

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia's parliament speaker is urging the new prime minister to review his proposed cabinet after 105 lawmakers presented a petition calling for changes.

The fragile central government is trying to assert itself in this long-chaotic country after the election of Somali-American President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed last month.

But Saturday's comments by parliament speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari are a warning that the cabinet lineup could be rejected if it isn't changed to allow more power-sharing by Somalia's powerful clans.

Jawari says the lineup goes against the power-sharing formula that clans agreed on previously.

The prime minister was expected to present his proposed cabinet to parliament for approval next week.