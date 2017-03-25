Third Airbus plane purchased by Iran lands in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that the third of the 100 planes it purchased from Airbus following a landmark nuclear with world powers has joined its commercial fleet.

The now Iran Air A330 jet landed in Tehran Saturday after a flight from Toulouse, France, home to the headquarters of the European consortium.

It has 32 business and 206 economy class seats.

Iran Air received its first and the second planes from Airbus in January and March.

Iran's flag carrier sealed a deal with Airbus in December for 100 planes. It separately reached an agreement to buy 80 planes from Boeing.