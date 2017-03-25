Thousands march to protest abortion in Romanian capital

BUCHAREST, Romania — Several thousand people including Orthodox priests have marched through the Romanian capital and other cities to express their opposition to abortion and their support for family life.

Members of anti-abortion groups gathered in a park in southern Bucharest on Saturday and marched, shouting slogans such as "Life!" They handed out colored balloons carrying messages such as "Every child is an angel coming into the world," and "Women deserve more than abortion."

The ProVita Foundation says about 210 abortions are carried out every day in Romania. Abortions are legal up to 14 weeks.