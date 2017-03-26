Corruption protests held across Russia; arrests reported
MOSCOW — Russian protesters denouncing government corruption have gathered in cities across Russia and arrests have been reported.
The Sunday protests appear to be one of the largest
As of midday in Moscow, state news media had kept silent about the protests.
Protesters plan to hold unsanctioned rallies in Moscow and St. Petersburg in the afternoon.
The demonstrations are driven by opposition leader Alexei Navalny and focus on his recent claims that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards.