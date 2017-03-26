Hundreds demonstrate to support Brazil corruption probe
RIO DE JANEIRO — Hundreds of people are demonstrating on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach to support a sprawling corruption probe that has ensnared Brazil's top politicians and even threatens to bring down President Michel Temer.
Investigators say more than $2 billion in bribes were paid in kickbacks
Sunday's demonstrators were carrying Brazilian flags and photos of judge Sergio Moro, who oversees the case. Some also are demanding the arrest of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was indicted for alleged corruption and money laundering.
The crowds so far are significantly smaller than those last year demanding the ouster of former President Dilma Rousseff.