Hundreds demonstrate to support Brazil corruption probe

A demonstrator in the likeness of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in prison stripes takes part in a protest against corruption at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, March 26, 2017. The protest come at a time when the so-called Car Wash investigation into billions of dollars in kickbacks expands to several Latin American countries. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Hundreds of people are demonstrating on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach to support a sprawling corruption probe that has ensnared Brazil's top politicians and even threatens to bring down President Michel Temer.

Investigators say more than $2 billion in bribes were paid in kickbacks centred on state oil company Petrobras and included major construction companies. Dozens of dozens of politicians and businessmen have been convicted and more face charges.

Sunday's demonstrators were carrying Brazilian flags and photos of judge Sergio Moro, who oversees the case. Some also are demanding the arrest of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was indicted for alleged corruption and money laundering.

The crowds so far are significantly smaller than those last year demanding the ouster of former President Dilma Rousseff.

