Medical pot bill in S. Carolina bolstered by conservatives

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several conservative lawmakers in South Carolina have thrown their support behind medical marijuana legislation.

Rep. Eric Bedingfield once shunned all marijuana use, but when his eldest son's six-year struggle with opioid addiction ended with his overdose a year ago, the Republican co-sponsored medical cannabis legislation. He says he now believes pot has benefits, especially as an alternative to being prescribed opioids.

Efforts to let patients legally access pot are slowly taking root in the South.