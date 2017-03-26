No gunshots fired in store burglary at Bellagio in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police now say there weren't shots fired during a burglary at a high-end retail store inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Authorities initially said Saturday that at least three people entered the store and one of them fired gunshots.

But Vegas police and MGM Resorts International later said that there was no gunfire. The sound of glass breaking was misinterpreted, police said.

No one was injured, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Another initial report indicating an active shooter also proved to be false.