Oklahoma councilwoman: Rename street honouring ex-KKK member
NORMAN, Okla. — A city councilwoman is asking homeowners in an Oklahoma college town to rename a street
Norman Councilwoman Breea Clark has posted an online petition asking residents to help change the name of DeBarr Avenue. If at least three-fourths of Norman homeowners agree, the city — home to the University of Oklahoma — would be among several cities nationwide renaming monuments and streets named after prominent KKK members.
"I'm not trying to hide from our past . but we don't have to
The block-long street
Some homeowners who live along DeBarr Avenue support the name change, including 24-year-ld student Lourya Winn.
"It does kind of tarnish it a little when you learn," said Winn, who is black.
Last year, University of Tulsa trustees voted to strip John Rogers' name from the law school building because of his ties to the Klan. Rogers helped found the law school in 1943, but also helped incorporate the KKK-affiliated Tulsa Benevolent Association.
In 2013, Tulsa city
