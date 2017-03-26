Pope's sex abuse board vows to go on without survivor member

VATICAN CITY — Members of Pope Francis' sex abuse advisory board are vowing to press ahead with their work even without abuse survivors on the panel.

The commission wrapped up a plenary Sunday saying it would "find new ways" to ensure people who were abused by clergy shape and inform its work. But no specifics were announced, and it wasn't clear if survivors would be named as members down the line.

Irish survivor Marie Collins resigned the board on March 1, citing the "unacceptable" resistance to the commission's proposals from the Vatican's doctrine office, which is responsible for processing cases against abusive priests.