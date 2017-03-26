Report: South Korean prosecutors push to arrest ex-leader

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Media reports say that South Korean prosecutors have decided to ask a court issue a warrant to arrest former President Park Geun-hye on corruption allegations.

Yonhap news agency reported Monday that prosecutors reached the decision after they grilled Park last week over suspicions she colluded with a jailed confidante to extort from companies and allowed the friend to secretly interfere with state affairs.

A Seoul prosecution office couldn't immediately confirm the report.

Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.