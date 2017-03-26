News / World

The Latest: Co-worker: California victim had martial woes

FILE - In this file booking photo released Friday, March 24, 2017, by the Sacramento, Calif., Police Department shows suspect Salvador Vasquez-Oliva. Police arrested Vasquez-Oliva Friday on suspicion of homicide in connection to the killings of two adults and two juveniles in Sacramento a day earlier. The Sacramento County coroner's office on Sunday, March 26, 2017, confirmed the victims as 45-year-old Angelique Vasquez; her 14-year-old daughter, Mia Vasquez; her 11-year-old son, Alvin Vasquez; and 21-year-old Ashley Coleman. Police didn't immediately know what relationship Coleman had to the Vasquez family. (Sacramento Police Department via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on the slayings of four people in Sacramento (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A former co-worker says a California woman who was killed along with her two children had problems with her husband "like any relationship."

Sheila Stewart says the couple "had split in the past" but she had never heard about any physical abuse.

Coroner's officials said Sunday that the victims are 45-year-old Angelique Vasquez; her 14-year-old daughter Mia Vasquez; her 11-year-old son Alvin Vasquez; and 21-year-old Ashley Coleman.

Stewart says she heard about Angelique Vasquez's death through another colleague in human resources at California's Employment Development Department.

The man arrested in connection to the killings, Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, also worked for the state agency. But police haven't commented on his relationship with the victims or named a possible motive.

