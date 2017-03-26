The Latest: Hail, powerful winds expected in Southern Plains

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latest on severe weather expected to hit parts of the Southern Plains (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Forecasters are warning that large hail and powerful winds could hit parts of the Southern Plains.

The National Weather Service says the storms are expected to start Sunday evening in parts of northern Texas and Oklahoma.

Patrick Marsh is the warning co-ordination meteorologist with the agency's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. He says forecasters aren't ruling out tornadoes but expect the primary threats to be large hail and strong wind gusts.

The forecast marks the latest round in a turbulent week of wild weather across the Midwest and South. Storms demolished mobile homes in Arkansas and a church in Louisiana over the weekend.

___

3 a.m.

Forecasters say storms packing tree-tumbling winds and car-denting hail could strike parts of the Plains, the latest round in a turbulent week of wild weather across the Midwest and South.

Forecasters say the worst weather Sunday will be across a wide swath of central Oklahoma and northern Texas. The area includes the Oklahoma City metro area.

Bill Bunting is chief of forecast operations at the national Storm Prediction Center. He says a "very active" weather pattern is unfolding this week after storms lashed several Southern states late Friday into Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, says golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible in Oklahoma Sunday.