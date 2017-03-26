The Latest: Mom of teen shot by cop angry over resignation

NEW YORK — The Latest on resignation of white officer who shot unarmed black teen in New York City (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

The mother of an unarmed black teenager who was shot to death in his bathroom by a white New York City police officer is angry that the officer has been allowed to resign.

Constance Malcolm says there's no justice for her son, Ramarley Graham, and she's appalled by how the police department and city government have treated Officer Richard Haste.

Haste was brought on departmental charges for demonstrating "poor judgment" by not taking obvious steps to defuse a fatal standoff with Graham.

Administrative Judge Rosemarie Maldonado said Friday that he should be fired. The department says Haste quit Sunday.

Haste's lawyer says the shooting was found to be justified, and that his client should not have had to resign.

Malcolm says the officer should be in prison.

___

10:40 p.m.

The police commissioner had the final say on whether to fire him, but had not yet given a decision.

Haste initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge, but the case was dismissed because of a procedural error. A new grand jury declined to indict, and federal prosecutors also declined to bring charges.